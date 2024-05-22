Richa Chadha Says Husband Ali Fazal Was 'Very Moved' By Her Dance In Heeramandi Song Masoom Dil Hai Mera

Richa Chadha shared this image. (Image courtesy: richachdha)

Richa Chadha, who is all set to welcome their first child, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, spilled the beans on her husband Ali Fazal's reaction to her performance as Lajjo in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Heeramandi. In Heeramandi, Richa Chadha plays a courtesan Lajjo, who is deceived in love by Zoravar, played by Adhyayan Suman and then goes on to perform at his wedding. On being asked about her husband's reaction to the dance emotional dance sequence in the series, Richa said, "I think he was very moved by the song, for sure. Especially that single-take song in which I'm having a breakdown along with dancing. That's it. But other than that, he was okay. I mean, he liked it.”

Earlier this month, Ali Fazal shared an adorable post to appreciate his wife for the massive success of Heeramandi. In the video, he juxtaposed several videos and pictures featuring him and his dear wife, Richa Chadha. He captioned the post, “Only a fool would not take Lajjo and fly away !! ( Lajjo check) You are simply the best and i feel so lucky i get to share my notes with you in person .. congratulations partner on this mad success of #heeramandi . You've risen way way way above the norm you always do. See you soon! @therichachadha !!”

Check out the post below:

The actress shared an extensive post, in which she wrote about her experience of shooting the track Masoom Dil Hai Mera. "Like most of the songs in Heeramandi, Lajjo's final mujra is like a short film, in that it takes the story ahead. The set was ready, the shoot of the song was pulled up, and it happened to be a mere two weeks before my wedding! Naturally, I was petrified, and I always joke that the heavy, albeit beautiful costume, prepped me for my shaadi in the best way," wrote Richa Chadha.

Richa Chadha added in her post, "Like any actor, I wished I had more time on my hands to polish my Kathak. Because this one was going to be challenging... Not only was Lajjo delusional and heartbroken, but she was also drunk. Showing up as a bride to entice her lover one last time... for me, she was always moth to flame. Desperate to be loved, desperate to have his last name and self - destructive when it doesn't work out. It has always been a dream to work with the master Sudeep Chatterjee."

Check out Richa Chadha's post here:

Richa Chadha, who is all set to welcome their first child, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, spilled the beans on her husband Ali Fazal's reaction to her performance as Lajjo in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Heeramandi. In Heeramandi, Richa Chadha plays a courtesan Lajjo, who is deceived in love by Zoravar, played by Adhyayan Suman and then goes on to perform at his wedding. On being asked about her husband's reaction to the dance emotional dance sequence in the series, Richa said, "I think he was very moved by the song, for sure. Especially that single-take song in which I'm having a breakdown along with dancing. That's it. But other than that, he was okay. I mean, he liked it.” Earlier this month, Ali Fazal shared an adorable post to appreciate his wife for the massive success of Heeramandi. In the video, he juxtaposed several videos and pictures featuring him and his dear wife, Richa Chadha. He captioned the post, “Only a fool would not take Lajjo and fly away !! ( Lajjo check) You are simply the best and i feel so lucky i get to share my notes with you in person .. congratulations partner on this mad success of #heeramandi . You've risen way way way above the norm you always do. See you soon! @therichachadha !!” Check out the post below: The actress shared an extensive post, in which she wrote about her experience of shooting the track Masoom Dil Hai Mera. "Like most of the songs in Heeramandi, Lajjo's final mujra is like a short film, in that it takes the story ahead. The set was ready, the shoot of the song was pulled up, and it happened to be a mere two weeks before my wedding! Naturally, I was petrified, and I always joke that the heavy, albeit beautiful costume, prepped me for my shaadi in the best way," wrote Richa Chadha. Richa Chadha added in her post, "Like any actor, I wished I had more time on my hands to polish my Kathak. Because this one was going to be challenging... Not only was Lajjo delusional and heartbroken, but she was also drunk. Showing up as a bride to entice her lover one last time... for me, she was always moth to flame. Desperate to be loved, desperate to have his last name and self - destructive when it doesn't work out. It has always been a dream to work with the master Sudeep Chatterjee." Check out Richa Chadha's post here: Earlier Richa Chadha mentioned that she was offered a different role in the show but she chose the character of Lajjo. The actress shared that despite being offered a role with more screen time, she decided to portray Lajjo because of the complex arc of her character in the series.

Earlier Richa Chadha mentioned that she was offered a different role in the show but she chose the character of Lajjo. The actress shared that despite being offered a role with more screen time, she decided to portray Lajjo because of the complex arc of her character in the series.