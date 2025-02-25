Richa Chadha Gets Into Fitness Mode Post Pregnancy, Prepares For Her Next Project

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their baby girl on July 16, 2024. They named her Zuneyra Ida Fazal and shared the news with the world in a joint announcement post, on Instagram.

As per the latest updates shared by her team, Richa is back to her fitness regime as she starts 2025, prepping for her upcoming project. After embracing motherhood and welcoming her daughter, Richa is all set to bounce back with her fitness routine.

The actress shared a picture from one of her workout sessions on social media, giving fans a glimpse of what's keeping her busy. The actress will next be seen in the comedy genre, which is anticipated to go on floors this summer.

Speaking about this, Richa Chadha shared, "Motherhood has been the most transformative experience of my life. It has taught me resilience, patience, and a new kind of strength I never knew I had. While the joy of nurturing my daughter is unmatched, I've also felt the need to reconnect with my sense of self-mentally, emotionally, and physically."

She further adds, "Getting back into my fitness routine is not just about losing weight or getting fit; it's about rebuilding my strength, stamina, and overall well-being. It's about good quality sleep and a healthy state of mind as well. I've always believed that fitness is a personal journey, and for me, it's a way to feel empowered and prepared for the challenges of my craft. With my next project coming up, I want to give it my best, and that includes being in peak form physically. It feels great to be back in the gym and working toward my goals, one step at a time. I also love a variety in my workout, with kathak, strength training, yoga, and cardio."

Richa Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

