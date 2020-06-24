Richa Chadha 'Can't Believe It's Been A Year' Since Her Morocco Holiday. See Throwback

Richa Chadha shared this video. (courtesy therichachadha)

Richa Chadha, on Wednesday, took a trip down memory lane and came back with multiple pictures and videos featuring herself from her Morocco vacation last year. Richa shared the memories of her visit to Tangier, a city in Morocco, in the form of a video collage and wrote, "Can't believe it's been a year already since Tangier, Morocco." She also added a quote about travelling attributed to Mark Twain and wrote, "Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts." She also referred to her zodiac sign Sagittarius and added, "Fellow Sagittarians will know that this deprivation of travel is now getting a bit much... par kya karein?" Take a look at her post here:

Within minutes, Richa's video was filled with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to her video, Dia Mirza commented, "this Sagittarius can't agree more," to which Richa replied saying, "Haina? It's difficult! I am itching to get out."

Coronavirus lockdown has not only deprived Richa Chadha of travelling but also made her postpone her wedding. Richa, who was planning to get married to Ali Fazal in April this year, postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak. A few days ago, Richa Chadha shared a particular scene featuring herself from her 2012 film Gangs Of Wasseypur - Part 1 as her reaction to her wedding being postponed. "2020 saw me postponing my shaadi, rightly so, cuz this is such an unpredictable, manhoos year! Here's some Nagma swag for you, from the film that started it all for me! Enjoy," wrote Richa.

Richa Chadha was last seen in the 2020 sports drama Panga where she shared screen space with Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta.On the other hand, Ali Fazal was last seen in the Netflix film House Arrest.