Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal And Jackie Shroff Lead Celeb Roll Call At Manthan Screening

Shyam Benegal's classic Manthan has been re-released in theatres. Originally released in 1976, the film has garnered attention once again. On Saturday night, a special screening was hosted in Mumbai. Among the stars in attendance were Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Naseeruddin Shah, Swara Bhasker, Prateik Babbar and Jackie Shroff among others.

Richa Chadha looked pretty in a blue dress. Her plus one was the usual suspect and her husband Ali Fazal. Ali was captured with a camera. Swara Bhasker looked elegant in a tissue saree. Jackie Shroff was also pictured at the venue. Late actress Smita Patil's son and actor Prateik Babbar was seen twinning with her fiancee Priya Banerjee. Take a look at the photos below.

ICYMI: Manthan is the only Indian film that was screened in the Cannes Classics section at the film festival. The movie features an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Girish Karnad, Smita Patil and Amrish Puri. Recently, the film premiered at a prestigious gala in Salle Bunuel. Ratna Pathak Shah, Prateik Babbar and Nirmala Kurien, daughter of Verghese Kurien (the visionary behind the White Revolution in India) attended the screening.

For the unversed, Manthan is based on the milk cooperative movement of Dr Verghese Kurien. The movie was crowdfunded by 5 lakh farmers who donated ₹ 2 each. The film also starred Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anant Nag and Suresh Bedi.