Republic Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor And Other Celebs Post Wishes

"Let's remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both," wrote Shah Rukh Khan

Republic Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

Highlights

  • The nation celebrated the 72st Republic Day on Sunday
  • Bollywood celebrities wished their fans on social media
  • "Congratulations dear fellow Indians," wrote Rishi Kapoor
New Delhi:

On the occasion of 71st Republic Day, Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty and Sara Ali Khan extended their warm wishes on social media to mark the day. Other stars such as Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor also wished their fans on social media. Sharing a video of himself, in which he can be seen performing the National Anthem in sign language with differently abled children, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "My pride, my nation, my Republic Day... The National Anthem with children differently challenged - some without hearing and speech... I am honoured and privileged to be with them... Jai Hind." The superstar also shared a collage comprising his pictures.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan posted a photograph of himself holding the National flag and tweeted: "Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let's remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. Happy Republic Day to all."

Rishi Kapoor congratulated his fans like this: "Congratulations dear fellow Indians on the 71st Republic Day of India. We are the best!" In a separate tweet, he also requested the Indian government to "dedicate a major 'float' to the Indian film industry" on Republic Day next year. "I request the Indian government to dedicate a major 'float' to the Indian film industry (which is now the largest in the world). All artistes would be part of the parade and march past. The world must see our participation too. We are all proud 'Desis.' Jai Hind!"

Sara Ali Khan shared multiple pictures of herself holding the National flag.

And here's how the aforementioned stars wished their fans on Republic Day:

So, how did you celebrate Republic Day today? Tell us in the comments section.

