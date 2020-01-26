Republic Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor And Other Celebs Post Wishes

Republic Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

On the occasion of 71st Republic Day, Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty and Sara Ali Khan extended their warm wishes on social media to mark the day. Other stars such as Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor also wished their fans on social media. Sharing a video of himself, in which he can be seen performing the National Anthem in sign language with differently abled children, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "My pride, my nation, my Republic Day... The National Anthem with children differently challenged - some without hearing and speech... I am honoured and privileged to be with them... Jai Hind." The superstar also shared a collage comprising his pictures.

T 3421 - My pride , my Nation , my Republic Day ..

The National Anthem with children differently challenged - some without hearing and speech ..

I am honoured and privileged to be with them ..



Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/CXQAToYNOc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan posted a photograph of himself holding the National flag and tweeted: "Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let's remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. Happy Republic Day to all."

Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let's remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. #HappyRepublicDay to all. pic.twitter.com/d8cXzIhBj1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2020

Rishi Kapoor congratulated his fans like this: "Congratulations dear fellow Indians on the 71st Republic Day of India. We are the best!" In a separate tweet, he also requested the Indian government to "dedicate a major 'float' to the Indian film industry" on Republic Day next year. "I request the Indian government to dedicate a major 'float' to the Indian film industry (which is now the largest in the world). All artistes would be part of the parade and march past. The world must see our participation too. We are all proud 'Desis.' Jai Hind!"

Congratulations dear fellow Indians on the 71st Republic Day of India. We are the best! pic.twitter.com/Z5xRrc2LJQ — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 25, 2020

I request the Indian government to dedicate a major"float"to the the Indian Film industry (which is now the largest in the world) All artistes would be part of the Parade and March past. The world must see our participation too. We are all proud "Desis" Next year. Jai Hind! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 25, 2020

Sara Ali Khan shared multiple pictures of herself holding the National flag.

And here's how the aforementioned stars wished their fans on Republic Day:

May we always have the freedom to choose, freedom to live and freedom to dream... Maa Tujhe Salaam Happy Republic Day 2020! #JaiHind — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 26, 2020

Proud to be an Indian, today & always. Happy 71st #RepublicDay to all. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 26, 2020

The difference between what our parents think of freedom versus us is that they fought too damn hard for their freedom. They will not give it up for someone else's idea of what difference means. #republicday#mindsmatter#appreciateourdifferences#freedomtobe — Kajol (@itsKajolD) January 26, 2020

Happy Republic day. Jai Hind! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 26, 2020

Happy Republic day stay tuned a special announcement coming up. #happyrepublicdaypic.twitter.com/6yPlgKqEd9 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 26, 2020

Happy Republic Day — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 26, 2020

