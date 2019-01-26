Republic Day 2019: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor And Other Stars Post Wishes

Republic Day: Salman Khan shared a photo from Bharat. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Highlights "Bharat wishes everyone a happy Republic Day," tweeted Salman Khan Sara Ali Khan shared throwback pictures Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann also posted wishes

As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day on Saturday, Bollywood celebrities extended their warm wishes on social media to mark the day. On this special occasion, stars like Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others have posted their messages for fans. Salman Khan shared a picture of himself from his forthcoming film Bharat and wrote: "Bharat wishes everyone a happy Republic Day... Jai Hind." Anushka Sharma also tweeted a Republic Day special wish and wrote: "To always respecting our independence, freedom, rights and celebrating virtues of peace and humanity. Happy Republic Day."

To always respecting our independence, freedom, rights and celebrating virtues of peace and humanity. Happy Republic Day — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 26, 2019

Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor also wished her fans on social media. "I wish all my fellow Indians a very Happy Republic Day. It's important that we take today, and every day to realize how lucky we are to live in this great country," wrote Sonam Kapoor.

I wish all my fellow Indians a very Happy Republic Day. It's important that we take today, and every day to realize how lucky we are to live in this great country!#HappyRepublicDay — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 26, 2019

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of himself, dressed in a white kurta pajama set on social media. In the photograph, the actor could be seen posing with the National flag. Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a similar picture on social media to wish his fans on the occasion of Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/qsjwPPcwcF — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 26, 2019

In order to wish her fans on Republic Day, Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan shared multiple throwback pictures of herself on her Instagram profile and accompanied the post along with caption: "Happy Republic Day India." She added the hashtags "#proudtobeindian," "#jaihind," "#freedom."

Star couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna went hiking along with their daughter Nitara. "A rather patriotic hike this morning with our flags waving in the wind! Happy Republic Day," wrote Twinkle Khanna.

Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Richa Chaddha and several other stars also shared posts. Take a look here:

Let's promise to be the change we want to see in our country.. Happy Republic Day! — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 26, 2019

Looking at our national flag fly high fills my heart with pride! This Republic Day let's pledge to do our bit to make India a country which the world looks up to. Jai Hind #HappyRepublicDaypic.twitter.com/UMosYy0Hum — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) January 26, 2019

Here's what Madhuri Dixit tweeted:

A nation's culture resides in the hearts and the soul of its people. On this 70th Republic Day of India, let us all pledge to transform our hearts and soul into nurturing and moulding the heritage of our country#HappyRepublicDaypic.twitter.com/oDgovFrifP — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 26, 2019

Happy Republic Day to all Indians all over the world! We fought long and hard to be independent and have our own constitution to govern the land! Let us pledge to honour it every single day! Pluralism, integrity and resilience - that's the Indian spirit! JAI HIND! pic.twitter.com/Gck4m9ZS4y — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 26, 2019

So, how did you celebrate Republic Day today? Tell us in the comments section.