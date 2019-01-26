Republic Day 2019: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor And Other Stars Post Wishes

"To always respecting our independence, freedom, rights and celebrating virtues of peace and humanity," tweeted Anushka Sharma

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 26, 2019 17:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Republic Day 2019: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor And Other Stars Post Wishes

Republic Day: Salman Khan shared a photo from Bharat. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Bharat wishes everyone a happy Republic Day," tweeted Salman Khan
  2. Sara Ali Khan shared throwback pictures
  3. Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann also posted wishes

As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day on Saturday, Bollywood celebrities extended their warm wishes on social media to mark the day. On this special occasion, stars like Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others have posted their messages for fans. Salman Khan shared a picture of himself from his forthcoming film Bharat and wrote: "Bharat wishes everyone a happy Republic Day... Jai Hind." Anushka Sharma also tweeted a Republic Day special wish and wrote: "To always respecting our independence, freedom, rights and celebrating virtues of peace and humanity. Happy Republic Day."

 

 

 

 

Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor also wished her fans on social media. "I wish all my fellow Indians a very Happy Republic Day. It's important that we take today, and every day to realize how lucky we are to live in this great country," wrote Sonam Kapoor.

 

 

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of himself, dressed in a white kurta pajama set on social media. In the photograph, the actor could be seen posing with the National flag. Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a similar picture on social media to wish his fans on the occasion of Republic Day.

 

 

 

 

In order to wish her fans on Republic Day, Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan shared multiple throwback pictures of herself on her Instagram profile and accompanied the post along with caption: "Happy Republic Day India." She added the hashtags "#proudtobeindian," "#jaihind," "#freedom."

 

 

Star couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna went hiking along with their daughter Nitara. "A rather patriotic hike this morning with our flags waving in the wind! Happy Republic Day," wrote Twinkle Khanna.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A rather patriotic hike this morning with our flags waving in the wind! Happy Republic Day!

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

 

Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Richa Chaddha and several other stars also shared posts. Take a look here:

 

 

 

 

Here's what Madhuri Dixit tweeted:

 

 

 

 

So, how did you celebrate Republic Day today? Tell us in the comments section.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Republic DayHappy Republic DayIndia Vs New ZealandLive TVHOP LiveTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHRedmi Note 7Tata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................