Remembering AVM Saravanan, The Tamil Trailblazer Behind Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan's Early Success

Legendary producer M Saravanan, known as AVM Saravanan, the head of the iconic AVM Productions, passed away in Chennai at his residence early Thursday morning at the age of 86.

The son of Avichi Meiyappa Chettiar (AVM), who founded AVM Productions in Chennai and set up studios in 1945, M Saravanan is known for taking over his father's business in 1958 along with his brother and expanding it, making it more successful than it had ever been.

AVM Productions and Studios became one of the holy trifectas of leading cinema studios in South India along with Prasad Studios and Vijaya Vahini, and the home to not just Tamil cinema but Telugu cinema as well. They produced 175 films in 75 years and many turned out to be superhits that ranged from social and family dramas to action films and more

When AVM Saravanan took over the family's studios and production house, the legacy of his father not just continued but became a trailblazer in Tamil cinema given the kind of films that they backed. He worked with all the top stars of the time over decades, including Sivaji Ganesan, Prem Nazir, NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao and later, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, to deliver hits in various languages, including Hindi.

Saravanan is known for producing numerous that struck gold at the box office, including Kalathur Kannamma, Pava Mannippu, Naanum Oru Penn, Server Sundaram, Murattu Kaalai, Mudhanai Mudichu, Samsaram Adhu Minsaram, Mella Thirandhahu Kathavu, Gemini, Sivaji and Ayan. In fact, many in the Tamil film industry credit him for the success that Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan saw early on in their careers thanks to the films he produced with them.

While AVM Saravanan became a highly successful producer, in film circles he was always known for his simplicity, humility and trademark outfit of white pants and shirt. Armed with a soft-spoken nature and quiet resilience, he carried his success with grace which is what endeared him to many including politicians.

He not only made a significant contribution to Tamil cinema by way of films but also introduced a style of functioning that helped elevate the industry. He continued to launch newcomers both as actors and directors, and focus on strong storytelling and improve technical aspects of filmmaking to give the audience better cinema.

Saravanan was totally committed to his craft and was the backbone who ensured that AVM could evolve with the changing trends in cinema, filmmaking and audience tastes. Learning from their mistakes and staying humble in their success, his quiet leadership in the Tamil film industry over decades was a shining beacon of light for those who depended on cinema for their livelihood.

However, Saravanan was not just highly respected in the film industry but in political circles as well. He has been acquainted with the top political leaders of Tamil Nadu since the 1950s and shared a warm friendship with Kamaraj, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa and MK Stalin among others. Interestingly, Saravanan also served as the Sheriff of Madras in 1986.

In fact, on AVM Saravanan's demise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister paid his last respects to the AVM family and subsequently put out a post on social media.

"I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of AVM Saravanan, one of the senior-most stalwarts of Tamil cinema and the iconic face of the historic AVM Studios. Just as AVM played a monumental role in shaping the direction of Tamil cinema, Mr Saravanan's contribution to shaping the direction of AVM itself was equally immense.

"As both a son and a towering figure in the film industry, Saravanan added great honour to his father, the respected AVM Chettiar-fondly known to all as 'Appachi'. AVM Studios shares a long-standing bond with the Dravidian movement's cinematic journey, with films like Perarignar Anna's Oru Iravu, Leader Kalaignar's Parasakthi, and Murasoli Maran's Kuladeivam. That relationship became one of familial affection, and Mr AVM Saravanan grew close to our family as well," wrote the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

AVM Saravanan's death on December 4, a day after his 86th birthday, leaves behind a huge vacuum in Tamil cinema and an unmatched legacy. He is survived by his son MS Guhan, who now heads AVM Productions, along with his twin daughters, Aruna and Aparna.

In an interview in 2012, AVM Saravanan said, "All said and done, we definitely hope that the dignified work ethic of yesteryear is embraced by the current generation, not just for producers, but also to make sure Tamil cinema doesn't suffer in terms of quality of films. After all, good work ethic, improves the quality of work."

And AVM Saravanan has not just left behind quality films but also a good and dignified work ethic that is a playbook for the current and future generation in Tamil cinema.

