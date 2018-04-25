Remember Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi's Swaroop Sampat? She's In Ekta Kapoor's New Show

Swaroop Sampat started filming The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family recently

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 25, 2018 11:58 IST
Swaroop Sampat in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Swaroop is starring in a web-series produced by Ekta Kapoor
  2. "I'm sure the story will stand out," she said
  3. Swaroop Sampat was last seen in Ki & Ka as Kareena's onscreen mother
Swaroop Sampat became a household name after she played the role of Renu in Eighties' hit television show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and now, after more than three decades, she is all set to return to the small screen (sort of) in Ekta Kapoor's The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family. The show, which will also feature Kay Kay Menon and Barun Sobti (Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?), is a web-series which will air on Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji. Swaroop Sampat told mid-day that she's happy with her comeback. "My character is interesting and I'm sure the story will stand out. I am very happy to be a part of this offering. I have only started shooting for the show recently and it is fun to be on set with this unit," she said.
 
 

Late night shoots! #TGIDF @altbalaji

A post shared by Ding Entertainment (@thisishowweding) on



The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family also stars Eisha Chopra, Shriswara, Sanaya Pithawalla, Perlene Bhesania and Rohan Joshi. The show is expected to go on air next month.

Comments
After from TV shows (she also starred in Yeh Duniyan Gazab Ki), Swaroop Sampat has featured in films such as Himmatwala, co-starring Jeetendra and Sridevi, and Karishmaa with Kamal Haasan. She was last seen in R Balki's Ki & Ka, in which she played the role of Kareena Kapoor's mother.

Swaroop Sampat, a former Miss India, has a Ph.D. from University of Worcester and she trains differently-abled children in theatre. Swaroop Sampat is married to actor politician Paresh Rawal. She often directs and acts in plays starring her husband.

