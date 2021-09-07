Remember This Swimsuit? Gul Panag's Been Wearing It For Over 20 Years

Gul Panag shared this photo (courtesy gulpanag )

Highlights Gul Panag is holidaying in the Maldives with her family

She shared a few pics in a black and white swimsuit

Gul Panag's swimsuit is over 20 years old

Gul Panag never forgets to pack her 20-year-old swimsuit for her beach vacations. Gul Panag, 44, has been logging her adventures in the Maldives on Instagram. On Tuesday, she shared glimpses of her snorkelling session with son Nihal and also posted a bunch of photos in her Instagram stories, in which she can be seen wearing a black and white swimsuit. For those who remember, in previous posts Gul Panag revealed that his particular swimsuit is 20 years old. In 2019, Gul Panag shared photos of herself in the Marks And Spencer swimsuit which were 20 years apart - her post went crazy viral.

Take a look at Gul Panag's itinerary for Day 4 in the Maldives:

Last year, Gul Panag wrote this ROFL post from the Maldives, clarifying the black and white swimsuit is not the only one in her collection: "That this is an older photograph should also, hopefully, be evident from the fact that I'm much leaner and stronger now. Also, I wanted to remind you all that I do have other swimsuits, apart from the 20-year-old black and white one, which is in the next picture."

Here's Gul Panag from 2019 and 1999, in the same black and white swimsuit.

Gul Panag, a former Miss India, participated in the Miss Universe 1999 pageant. She debuted in Bollywood with 2003 film Dhoop and is known for starring in films such as Dor, Jurm, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello and Straight, among others. In terms of work, Gul Panag was last seen in Prime Video web-series Paatal Lok, in which she co-starred with Jaideep Ahlawat. In films, she was last seen in 2019 movie Bypass Road.