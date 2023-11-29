Rekha, Ananya Panday And Vidya Balan Lead Celeb Roll Call At Sam Bahadur Screening

Rekha, Ananya, Vidya at Sam Bahadur screening

It was a star-studded night in Mumbai on Wednesday as Bollywood celebs assembled under one roof to attend the screening of Sam Bahadur. The film, based on the life of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw, is directed by Meghna Gulzar and has Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. At the screening, the lead cast was seen putting their best foot forward, while Sanya and Fatima went full desi, Vicky looked dapper in an-black attire. His plus one at the red carpet was his wife Katrina Kaif, who was seen twinning with her husband in black.

See how the star cast arrived for the screening:

Others attending the screening included veteran actor Rekha, who rocked her look in a black saree. Others adding a dash of glamour were Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan, Radhika Madan, Nimrat Kaur, Shehnaaz Gill, to name a few:

Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and others also marked their presence at the event.

Directors Karan Johar, Punit Malhotra and actor Abhishek Bachchan were also spotted at the screening. Abhishek Bachchan was pictured at the screening with his nephew Agastya Nanda, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Sam Bahadur, by Meghna Gulzar, will open to theatres on December 1. Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in the film, which is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Fatima Sana Shaikh is also part of the movie. At the time of sharing the trailer on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal said, “To the Indian army, to the nation and its people, we present to you a glimpse into the life of India's Greatest Soldier, Sam Manekshaw.”