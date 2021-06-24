'Reality Check': When A Man In Himachal Pradesh Failed To Recognize Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anupampkher)

Anupam Kher, who has worked in over 510 films, "presumed that everybody in India knows him" until now, when he got a "reality check" from a man in Himachal Pradesh. The actor, who has won two National Film Awards, was in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh with his mother Dulari before he returned to Mumbai. On Wednesday night, he shared an ROFL video of himself interacting with a man during his morning walk. In the clip, the actor asks the man named Gyan Chand if he knows his name, to which the man shyly says no and smiles. When Anupam Kher removes his face mask and asks Gyan Chand again if he recognises him now, the man laughs and says no.

Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote: "Reality Check. I always proudly announce to the world that I have done 518 films. And I presume that everybody (at least in India) knows me. But #GyanChand ji very innocently shattered my confidence. He had no idea who I was. It was funnily heartbreaking and yet beautifully refreshing! Thank you, my friend for helping me keep my feet on ground! #KuchBhiHoDSaktaHai #LifeIsBeautiful #Innocence #Hilarious."

Check out the hilarious video shared by Anupam Kher here:

Before returning to Mumbai, Anupam Kher shared this video of his mother and wrote: "Bye Bye. The most difficult thing in the world is to say bye to mom. She is staying back in Shimla while I travel to Mumbai. We spent some quality time with each other. She told me some more amazing stories of our earlier days in this city. The easiest thing in the world is to make parents happy. And the blessings one gets are endless."

Anupam Kher has worked in several hits like Saaransh, Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Darr, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Baby and Special 26, to name a few. He was last seen in the 2019 crime-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered in which he co-starred with Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar.