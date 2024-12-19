Actor-Politician Ravi Kishan Gets Candid About Casting Couch Experience



Laapataa Ladies was hailed as one of the biggest hits of 2023 and was eventually chosen as India's official entry to the prestigious 97th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Ravi Kishan played the role of a cop Manohar in the film and was mighty impressive as he got into the skin of the character effortlessly.

In a recent chat on a podcast, the actor-politician made some revelations about his casting couch experience in the industry.

He confessed, "In every profession, in every industry, such incidents happen. When you are slim, beautiful, young, fit, you are in your youth, and you don't have money. You have struggles, you don't have anything, then such attempts are often made on you."

He furthermore expressed that he too, has been a victim of such circumstances. It's a part and parcel of the movie business that is known to everyone.

Speaking of doing justice to his onscreen characters, Kishan mentioned how he once met an officer in Bihar who left a lasting impression on him. Right from the mannerisms to the authentic body language as a cop, it truly impacted him and it always happens when he meets a new person.

He also shared that he ate about 160 paans for his onscreen performance in Laapataa Ladies, where his character seems to have a weird habit of chewing paan while speaking.

He mentioned that director Kiran Rao wanted him to be having snacks while talking. That is when the idea of having paan emerged, and eventually turned into a character quirk.