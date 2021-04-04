Raveena Tandon Misses 'Antakshari In The Bus', Posts Throwback Pics From The 90s

Raveena Tandon shared this photo (courtesy officialraveenatandon )

Actress Raveena Tandon took a trip down memory lane and landed straight in the nineties. What she found there, was fond memories and a realization of how things have changed on shoots. In Raveena's throwback album, we spotted a black and white photo of her and Saif Ali Khan from the sets of 1994 movie Imtihaan. She also shared a few memories from shoot diaries of 1993 movie Kshatriya, co-starring Sunny Deol, Divya Bharti and Sanjay Dutt. "Some throwback pics from the early 90s, Saif and I clowning around during Imtihaan shoot , Kshatriya shoot with Saroj ji, Sanju, Sunny and Divya..."

Raveena also talked about the time she met legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who died in 1997. Recalling old days, Raveena wrote: "...used to travel in the bus to locations in Europe , all of us together would play Antakshari in the bus, the whole unit , from spot to camera crew, artistes all, in one big bus, one happy family, doesn't happen anymore. Now everyone has their own vanity vans."

Raveena Tandon adopted two daughters - Pooja and Chaaya - in the 1990s when she was a single mother. She later married Anil Thadani in 2004 and the couple welcomed their daughter Rasha in 2005 and son Ranbir Vardhan in 2008. In terms of work, Raveena Tandon was last seen in a song appearance in Khandaani Shafakhana, ahead of which she featured in the 2017 movie Shab. Raveena Tandon will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 2, in which she co-stars with South actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt.