Raveena Tandon And Bhagyashree Celebrate <i>Lohri</i> Together. See Viral Pic

Raveena Tandon celebrated Lohri with zest and vigour. The 90s actress was joined by Bhagyashree at a party. Raveena shared happy pictures from the celebrations in which the duo can be seen smiling for the cameras. Sharing the pictures, Raveena wrote, "Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan!!!!"

Take a look:

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani will make her big Bollywood debut with Azaad. Ahead of the release, Rasha and her mother appeared on an episode of Bigg Boss 18.

Chatting with Rasha Thadani, Salman Khan joked, "Tumhari mummy mujhse bohot jhagda karti thi. [Your mom used to fight with me a lot.]" To which Raveena Tandon quipped, "Hum saath mein shoot ke liye jaate the, aur Salman flights mein so jaate the. Tab agar Insta ka zamaana hota, toh main bohot saare snaps leke dalti! [We used to travel together for shoots, and Salman would fall asleep on flights. If Instagram existed back then, I would have taken and posted so many snaps!]"

Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon shared screen space in films like Pathar Ke Phool, Andaz Apna Apna and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye.

Last April, Raveena Tandon revealed that she had turned down several film offers before making her grand debut alongside Salman Khan in Patthar Ke Phool. "Before that, I had already said no to five films," the actress said on Kiska Brand Bajega.

Raveena Tandon also shared how thrilled she and her friends were when she received the offer. "I was in the college canteen, and I came in and said, 'Guess who I got offered a film with,' and they said, 'Who?' and I said, 'Salman Khan', and all my friends were like, 'Yayyy!' " she said.

The actress revealed how quickly things progressed after she accepted the role. Raveena said, "So I said yes. The next day I did the photoshoot with Salman, and the third day I was filming."

Raveena Tandon will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, the third instalment of the Welcome series.