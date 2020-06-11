Rasika Dugal's Short Film Banana Bread Is A Sweet Treat Just Like The Name

Rasika Dugal in a still from Banana Bread (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Rasika plays the role of Shruti, the single occupant of a swanky apartmen

Mukul Chadda plays the role of her neighbour

Credits for the story, screenplay and dialogues go to Rasika and Mukul

Actor Rasika Dugal and her husband Mukul Chadda, who have been staying at home like all of us, decided to make a short film. Because, why not? Presented by Terribly Tiny Talkies, Rasika Dugal and Mukul Chadda's short film is titled Banana Bread and is truly as sweet as the name suggests. The 12-and-a-half-minute short film has been entirely shot at home by Rasika and Mukul, who are the only actors in it. Rasika plays the role of Shruti, the single occupant of a swanky apartment, who chances upon her new neighbour, a naive character, played by Mukul. Shruti, who has been spending lonely days while practising social distancing, invites her neighbour to her place - first he comes to get filtered water and the next thing we know, he's watching Sherlock with Shruti.

Shruti, who insisted that her neighbour comes over for some catching up, keeps reiterating social distancing rules but gets carried away every now and then. She says baking banana bread is the only thing that's been keeping her sane. Despite their differences in lifestyle, choices and views, Shruti and her neighbour have a fun-time together before a realisation dawns upon them.

Credits for the story, the screenplay and the dialogues go to Rasika Dugal and Mukul Chadda. Watch Banana Bread here:

Earlier in April, another short film titled Family took the Internet by storm. While Banana Bread is a two-member cast short film, Family had an ensemble cast, including the likes of Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar, Sonalee Kulkarni and Diljit Dosanjh. It was directed by Prasoon Pandey.

Rasika Dugal is known for starring in films such as Lootcase, Aurangzeb, Qissa and Manto. In the recent past, she featured in web-shows like Delhi Crime and Made In Heaven. Mukul Chadda is known for headlining the Hotstar special show The Office, based on the popular BBC series of the same name. He has also featured in films such as Me Aur Main and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.