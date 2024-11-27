Rashmika Mandanna Hints At <i>Pushpa 3</i> In A Heartfelt Post: "Apparently A Part 3, There's Still So Much Work Left"

As the release date of Pushpa 2: The Rule approaches, the team is busy promoting the movie. Rashmika Mandanna, on Tuesday, shared a long, emotional note on her Instagram stories about finishing filming for the movie on November 25, just 10 days before its release date. She started with "Dear Diary" and went on to describe how November 25 was an overwhelming day for her - the last day on sets after a five-year long journey. But what caught the attention of fans and readers is the hint of the third movie in the Pushpa franchise. "Ok I'll explain," she said before continuing.

Rashmika started with how the day started off as any other day on set, but once the shoot ended, it hit her that out of the " 7/8 years" of her career, she spent the last five working on Pushpa, to the point where it almost became her home. "Out of the 7/8 years, last 5 years being on this set almost made this set my home in the industry and finally it was my last day," she said, and added "it felt different.. It felt overwhelming..it felt like it was ending, some sort of sadness that even I didn't understand and suddenly all the emotions came together and the days of extreme hard work came rushing back to me and.. I was feeling tired, exhausted, but at the same time so grateful."

The highlight of this note is when she said, "of course there's still so much work left and apparently there's a part 3," dropping a major hint about the future of the super successful franchise.

Check out her post here:

She also thanked Allu Arjun, director Sukumar and everyone who was involved in the making of the two Pushpa films.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun also shared his feelings about wrapping up the shoot for Pushpa 2. Posting a picture from the set, the actor wrote, "LAST DAY LAST SHOT OF PUSHPA . 5 years JOURNEY of PUSHPA completed. What a journey."

Pushpa 2 will release in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil.