Rashami Desai On Parag Tyagi Being Trolled For Stepping Out With Pet Dog After Shefali Jariwala's Death

Actor Parag Tyagi was recently trolled for walking his dog Simba after the sudden demise of his wife Shefali Jariwala on Friday night.

Bashing the trolls, actress Rashami Desai urged everyone to be kind and empathetic during this difficult time.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram handle, Desai wrote, “Aree bhaiya, let's spread kindness and compassion instead of judgment! Simba was more than just a pet — he was Shefali's beloved son. Her sudden passing leaves a huge void, and I urge the media to respect the family's grief and give them space during this difficult time. Let's show empathy and understanding, not sensationalism.”

Before this, Desai expressed her grief over losing Shefali in the following words, “I'm still trying to process the news, you were an incredible person and I'm struggling to find the words to express... You will be deeply missed, gone too soon”.

Shefali was cremated at the Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday evening. Parag Tyagi broke down in tears while performing her final rites.

Family members, close friends and several television personalities gathered to pay their respects. Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, and Rashami Desai were seen at her residence earlier in the day, where her body was kept before being taken for cremation.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan also visited and appeared emotional. Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill and Vikas Gupta were among others spotted at the residence.

(With inputs from IANS)