Rasha Thadani Visits 12th Jyotirling In Gujarat With Mother Raveena Tandon

Two weeks after debut her film Azaad hit the theatres, Rasha Thadani offered prayers at the Nageshwar (Gujarat) temple. She was accompanied by mother Raveena Tandon, her constant travel partner.

During the promotions of Azaad, Rasha Thadani said in an interview, the kala dhagas (black threads) she wears are each from the Jyotirlingas that she has visited. Rasha also revealed she had already visited 11 Jyotirlingas (shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva) at 19. She wished to visit the 12th one by this year only.

Rasha ticked a wish off her bucket list and wrote, "Nageshwar, my 12th Jyotirling, and Dwarkadhish. Feeling blessed and thankful."

In the pictures, Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon can be seen pouring milk over the Jyotirlinga. They can be seen performing rituals as well.

Raveena and Rasha are frequent visitors to religious places. After visiting Somnath's Jyotirling Temple last year, Raveena shared a bunch of images.

Raveena Tandon also shared a montage on her Instagram timeline that comprised their recent visit to Gujarat.

The video shared a glimpse of the temple and its surroundings. Raveena and Rasha also attended a bhajan kirtan at the temple. The clip revealed that after Raveena and Rasha offered prayers, the temple priest presented the actress with a shawl and a frame of the deity.

In the caption, she wrote: "Somnath! Har Har Mahadev!" along with the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra written in Devanagari script.

On the work front, Rasha Thadani made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad. She was paired opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan.

The film opened to mixed reviews but Rasha was applauded by critics.