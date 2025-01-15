Rasha Thadani Says This On Being Compared With Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani keeps making headlines ahead of her big screen debut with Azaad, which is slated to release on January 17. In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Rasha was asked about being compared with star kids such as Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

The interviewer read out a comment posted on the Internet: "Janhvi, Khushi, Suhana ko takkar dene aa rahi hai Raveena Tandon ki beti Rasha. (Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha is coming to compete with Janhvi, Khushi, and Suhana)."

Reacting to this comment, Rasha said, "I think they are all more experienced than me. They have done more work than I have. They have already completed films and had their releases. So, I think there's something I can actually learn from them. They have had more experience, so I don't think it's like that."

Rasha Thadani is making her presence felt on social media for a while. She has appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss 18 with her mother Raveena Tandon to promote her film.

Raveena Tandon has also been sharing posts actively to cheer for Rasha Thadani.

A couple of days ago, Raveena Tandon uploaded a fun video on Instagram. In the clip, Rasha Thadani grooves to the beats of Uyi Amma.

Raveena Tandon too, is seen shaking a leg in the background.

She was the biggest cheerleader for her daughter, imitating Uyi Amma's hookstep. Her enthusiasm was unparalleled. Rasha's maasis (aunts), also joined in to be a part of the fun session.

Raveena captioned the post, "When the maasis are all heart. Excited for you and their love and blessings are with you Rasha Thadani."

Coming to Azaad, the film also marks the Bollywood debut of Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgn.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

Ajay Devgn plays a key role in the movie. Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra are also a part of the project.