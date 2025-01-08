Video: Raveena Tandon Cheers For Daughter Rasha Thadani, Ahead Of Her Debut Film <i>Azaad</i>

Raveena Tandon's shout out to her daughter Rasha Thadani is as sweet as it gets.

Rasha is making her Bollywood debut with the film Azaad. Her latest dance number from the movie— Uyi Amma, is already a hit.

Earlier today, Raveena Tandon uploaded a fun video on Instagram. In the clip, Rasha Thadani grooves to the beats of Uyi Amma. Her charming expressions steal the spotlight, just like it did in the official music video.

Raveena Tandon too, is seen shaking a leg in the background.

She was the biggest cheerleader for her daughter, imitating Uyi Amma's hookstep. Her enthusiasm was unparalleled. Rasha's maasis (aunts), also joined in to be a part of the fun session.

Raveena captioned the post, “When the maasis are all heart. Excited for you and their love and blessings are with you Rasha Thadani."

Composed by Amit Trivedi, Uyi Amma is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi. The lyrics are given by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Coming to Azaad, the film also marks the Bollywood debut of Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgn.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

Ajay Devgn plays a key role in the movie. Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra are also a part of the project.

Azaad's trailer was unveiled by the makers, earlier this week. It is set against the backdrop of the Pre-Independence era.

Azaad introduces Ajay Devgn as a rebel, fighting against British rule. He takes Aaman under his wing and trains him.

Aaman is intrigued by Ajay Devgn's jet-black horse Azaad. The animal symbolises freedom and power in an era, plagued with the oppressions of the British Raj.

Rasha Thadani portrays a member of the royal family. Love blossoms between her and Aaman, but not without its fair share of challenges.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Rasha Thadani said, “Azaad is very special to me as it's my first project. I couldn't be more grateful to Abhishek sir for giving me this opportunity and believing in me. This has been a beautiful and incredibly special journey altogether."

Azaad will hit the screens on January 17, 2025.