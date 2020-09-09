Rapper Raftaar Tests Positive For COVID-19: I Feel There's A 'Technical Error'

Raftaar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: raftaarmusic )

Highlights "I am waiting for my next COVID-19 test," said Raftaar

"I have isolated myself at home," he added

Raftaar is known for songs like Tamanche Pe Disco and Swag Mera Desi

Rapper and music composer Raftaar, who is best-known for songs like Tamanche Pe Disco, Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai and Swag Mera Desi, has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Instagram on Wednesday. The rapper shared an update about his health with his fans through his Instagram stories, where he also revealed that he has isolated himself at home and is waiting for his next coronavirus test as he feels there's a "technical error" in his latest report. Raftaar, who got himself tested before starting MTV's reality show Roadies shoot, also asked his fans to not worry about his health and said that he is "fit and fine."

In a series of video messages, Raftaar shared his COVID-19 diagnosis in Hindi and said: "Hi everybody, wanted to share a quick update with you. I had to go on Roadies. For that, I had to undergo a COVID-19 test. My first two reports were negative. However, my third test result that came today is positive. The BMC has asked me to stay in isolation, so I have isolated myself at home."

"I am waiting for my next COVID-19 test as I feel there's a technical error because I'm fit and fine. I am not feeling unwell and I don't think I have the disease because I don't have any symptoms. However, it's my duty to isolate myself and I assure you all that I am fit and fine. I will update you about my health. Don't worry," he can be heard saying in the clips.

Raftaar's Instagram stories have been re-shared by several fan pages. Take a look at what he said about his COVID-19 report:

Raftaar is one of the leaders of the new season of Roadies along with Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa and Neha Dhupia. The rapper will also produce a film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.