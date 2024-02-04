Ranveer Singh's 'Most Overwhelming Response' To Animal, Revealed By Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Image was shared by Ranveer Singh. (courtesy: RanveerSingh)

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose film Animal won big in the Filmfare Awards this year, recently opened up about actor Ranveer Singh's reaction to the film. Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, the filmmaker said, “I got the most overwhelming response from Ranveer Singh. Main khud soch mein padh gaya aisa response mila tha Ranveer Singh se (I was in disbelief at the response from Ranveer). He spoke to me for almost 40 minutes on the phone, and he sent such a lengthy message that I had read three-four times. I can't explain how I felt after reading his message. Bahut maza aaya message padhke (I enjoyed his messages). He wrote a lot of things about Animal that made me realise these things are also there in the film.”

In an earlier interview with iDream Media, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that not Shahid Kapoor but actor Ranveer Singh was his first choice to play the titular role in Kabir Singh. He also talked about the reason why Ranveer Singh rejected the offer before Shahid Kapoor came on board. Talking to iDream Media, the Kabir Singh director said, "I was continuously getting calls from Mumbai to do the remake. First, it was pitched to Ranveer Singh. I wanted to do it with him. But finally, he decided he will not do it, because it was too dark for him at that time."

Animal was released on December 1 last year. In addition to Ranbir Kapoor essaying the role of Ranvijay Singh Balbir, the film featured Anil Kapoor as Balbir Singh, Bobby Deol as Abrar Haque, Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali, and Triptii Dimi as Zoya Riaz. As of now, the movie is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.