Ranveer Singh's Fanboy Moment With LeBron James Was 'Overwhelming'

Image shared by Ranveer Singh. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh is surely having a good week. Only a few days after meeting Ben Affleck at the All-star celebrity game in Salt Lake city, the Ram Leela actor was captured sharing a frame with American basketball player LeBron James. Ranveer, who is NBA India's brand ambassador, also recently met Karl Malone, Reggie Miller, and Shaquille O'Neal, Michael B Jordan. Today the actor posted a reel capturing his fanboy moment with the renowned basketball player. Calling this experience "overwhelming", the actor revealed that he has been a fan of LeBron for almost 20 years. In his caption, he also extended his gratitude to NBA for allowing him to be in the presence of these people.

"It was overwhelming to meet LeBron. It happened suddenly and by chance. To exchange energy with, to be in the presence of, and experience the aura of such an icon of sports was indeed a very, very special moment for me I have been @kingjames' fan for 20 years! Witnessed his entire career and the glory he has brought to the game of basketball I am ever grateful to the NBA for making this happen for me - Love my NBA family! Love Live King James," the actors' caption read. See the post here.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Hasan Minhaj posted a video from the locker room where the Gully Boyactor is seen rapping in front of Simu Liu, singer-actor Nicky Jam and rapper 21 Savage among others. The clip starts with Hasan Minhaj saying, “All we gotta do, everybody, is get Ranveer Singh on the boards today. On behalf of 4.561 billion people in Asia, let's get Ranveer a bucket.” The frame then shows Ranveer getting up from his seat and rapping: “Go up against us, you will end up in bandages. We ain't 21 but we are all Savages. Oh, you see my moves, they are so fancy. Yeah, baby all over the world they call me Shang-Chi. I throw it down, and slam. You know my name, the number one Latin artist in the world, Nicky Jam.”

Hasan Minhaj's caption for the video read: “Tried to get my man Ranveer Singh on the scoreboard. Tried to get him a record deal. Failed at both.” Take a peek.

The official Instagram page of NBA India also shared a few glimpses of Ranveer Singh from the All-Star game.

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will hit the theatres on July 28. The film marks Karan Johar's comeback as a director. Earlier, the film was slated to release in April.