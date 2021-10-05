Ranveer Singh, You Have This Actor's Attention - Again. That's All

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy ranveersingh)

First, let us take a moment and admire Ranveer Singh's physique. The actor is unstoppable. Need proof? Just take a look at his latest Instagram entry. Ranveer shows off his envy-inducing body in an album of snapshots. He is seen in a white vest and yellow track pants. He amplifies the look with a sporty ponytail. Can't miss the caption here. "Nobody handed me nothing brah," Ranveer wrote. He prefers to call it a “Monday Motivation”. The pictures created a buzz on the Internet with Ranveer's fans and friends from the industry dropping their reactions in the reply box. One of the first comments came from actor Abhimanyu Dassani. He wrote, “Khatam [All over]”. We can't help but agree with Abhimanyu here. Does the “Khatam” comment by Abhimanyu remind you of something? Hint: It has a Ranveer Singh connection. Ranveer was the first to use the word under Abhimanyu's pictures. It all happened when Abhimanyu revealed the motivation behind his fit body. “Motivation courtesy Ranveer Singh,” he wrote. To that, Ranveer commented, "Khatam".

Ranveer Singh often blesses our feed with his "Monday motivation" posts. In one such upload, we see him facing a hazy mirror. Even in the low lighting, you can't miss his well-built body. Here again, Abhimanyu Dassani commented, "Aaaggg [fire]" and added a fire emoji.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The star cast includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Abhimanyu Dassani, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.