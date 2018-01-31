Ranveer Singh Calls 'Padmaavat' Co-Star Jim Sarbh 'A Special Talent'

Actor Ranveer Singh, who recently featured in "Padmaavat" as Alauddin Khilji, spoke about his co-star Jim Sarbh, in a question-answer session, which he conducted for his fans on Tuesday. Calling Jim Sarbh, a perfect co-actor, Ranveer said, "Special talent, great vibe, great sense of humour and intelligent. Exciting to collaborate with. Chilled out. Basically the perfect co-actor. Jim Sarbh blessed to have worked with him," reports news agency IANS. "Padmaavat" is Jim Sarbh's first film with Ranveer Singh and he featured as Malik Kafur (a prominent slave-general of Alauddin Khilji) in the film. Jim made his Bollywood debut with Neerja, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, which won him a Best Supporting Actor nomination in Filmfare.
Highlights
- Ranveer Singh called Jim Sarbh 'special talent'
- "Basically the perfect co-actor," Ranveer added
- Jim Sarbh made his Bollywood debut with Neerja
Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus "Padmaavat", Ranveer said that it takes immense courage to direct a film of such a magnitude. "It takes a lot of courage to helm a film and even more to helm one of such magnitude. I reckon it will be quite a few years before I become as brave and courageous as my maestro," Ranveer said.
"Padmaavat" also features actors Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari. Deepika features as Rani Padmini of Chittor, who had performed jauhar after Alauddin Khiji invaded her fort. Ranveer Singh plays Khilji in the film and Shahid Kapoor stars as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmini's husband.
Ranveer also spoke about his performance in the film and said that his performance as Khilji helped him evolve as an artist. "I always relish a challenge. Im happy with it. I learned a lot during the shooting process. And growing and developing in my craft is important to me. So, yes. Im happy that I had this experience," Ranveer said.
Ranveer Singh is currently filming Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt, which is directed by Zoya Akhtar. Of the film, Ranveer said, "It's a journey of a youth who hails from a disenfranchised lot of society. It's a story very dear to my heart. Hope I can do my bit for the amazing new musical talent that we have in the country."
Meanwhile, Jim Sarbh has worked in films like A Death in the Gunj, and performed live in several plays including Kalki Koechlin's The Living Room and Rajat Kapoor's What is Done, is Done.
Comments
(With inputs from IANS)