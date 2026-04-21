Ranveer Singh Beams With Joy After Fans Say "<i>Badhai Ho</i>" On Deepika Padukone's Second Pregnancy

Actor Ranveer Singh is clearly in a celebratory mood. Fresh off the success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise, the actor now has another joyful milestone to look forward to - he and Deepika Padukone are expecting their second child.

Ranveer was recently spotted out and about in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, and he looked happier than ever.

Fans and paparazzi gathered around him, calling out his name and congratulating him on the happy news. As he acknowledged them with a warm smile, the crowd cheered, saying, "Baba Badhai ho." Ranveer graciously responded to the love, smiling throughout and even stopping to shake hands with fans before leaving.

📸| Ranveer Singh spotted today 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/IRXpKwLhIf — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) April 21, 2026

Ranveer And Deepika's Announcement Post

After days of speculation about a Bollywood couple expecting their second child, Ranveer and Deepika confirmed the news with a joint Instagram post.

Deepika shared a picture of their daughter, Dua, holding a pregnancy test kit that showed two pink lines, indicating a positive result.

Soon after, fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and best wishes.

Deepika And Ranveer's Relationship

Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies that reflected Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, and after dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015 before making their marriage public in 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

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