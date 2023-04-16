Rani Mukerji Steals The Show At Sabyasachi's Flagship Mumbai Store Opening

Bibhu Mohapatra shared this picture. (courtesy: bibhumohapatra)

Celebrity designer Sabyasachi is one of the biggest names in the world of fashion. The designer known for his grand Indian ensembles has opened his flagship Mumbai store. On the occasion, several big names from the world of Bollywood and the fashion industry attended the event. Among them was Sabyasachi's long-time collaborator and friend Rani Mukerji, who attended the event in a gorgeous white printed saree. Sharing a set of images, designer Bibhu Mohapatra wrote, “The beautiful world of Sabya. Massive congratulations my friend Sabyasachi on the opening of your spectacular Mumbai flagship. You are a beautiful dreamer and thank you for weaving us all in. And, what a wonderful reunion of friends to cheer you on with.”



On the work front, Rani Mukerji is basking in all the love coming her way for her last release Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. A few weeks ago, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, shared a fun-filled post featuring the iconic actress. Arjun Kapoor captioned the post as "Mrs Chatterjee ke Do Anmol Ratan (Mrs Chatterjee's two precious jewels)," which was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, who flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Ranveer Singh also showed his love for the post by dropping heart emojis.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is one of the most sought-after designers in Bollywood and has designed ensembles for some of India's biggest stars, both on-screen and off-screen. Some of the stars who have worn Sabyasachi Mukherjee for their wedding include Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, Amrita Puri, Katrina Kaif, among others.

In addition to Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan has also worn Sabyasachi's works in several films. Some of the films that he designed for include Guzaarish, Baabul, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Raavan, and English Vinglish.