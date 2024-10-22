Rang De Korea Festival: Korean Boy Band NTX Groove To <i>Tauba Tauba, Kinni Kinni</i> And Other Bollywood Songs. Watch

The Korean Cultural Centre India hosted the third edition of the Rang De Korea Festival on October 18 and 19. Known as one of India's largest Korean culture festivals, the event took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Auditorium in New Delhi. Numerous pictures and videos from the festival have gone viral, but the one that has stolen the most attention is NTX's dance performance on a medley of Indian chartbusters. In the clip, the Korean boy band is seen dancing to popular Indian songs like Kukkad, Tauba Tauba, Aasa Kooda, Ghungroo and Kinni Kinni. Their energy and precision impressed viewers throughout the performance, but the flawless execution of the Tauba Tauba definitely set the stage on fire. A fan page shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “NTX surprised fans with their amazing cover of popular & trendy Indian songs at Rang De Korea Festival, Delhi.” Check it out:

NTX debuted in March 2021 and this was their first visit to India. The band currently has nine members: Hyeongjin, Yunhyeok, Jaemin, Changhun, Hojun, Rawhyun, Eunho, Seongwon and Jiseong. They have released albums such as Odd Hour, Full of Lovescape and Hold X. Apart from NTX, other performers at this year's Rang De Korea included Ha Minwoo, Uuheeska, Balkwang and Pax Arari.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, Chang Jae-bok, spoke about the growing success of Rang De Korea and its significance as a platform for cultural exchange. He said, “It is truly heartfelt to see the ‘Rang De Korea' event growing each year with more Indian fans joining to celebrate Korea and its vibrant culture. The friendship between Korea and India is built on mutual respect, shared stories, and deep cultural ties. We honour the enduring legacy of the matrimonial alliance between the Indian princess from Ayodhya and the Korean King Kim Suro, as well as the spiritual bonds fostered through Buddhism. Over the centuries, these exchanges have flourished, and today our partnership remains vibrant across various sectors like economy, education, technology, and global governance,” as quoted by Asian Community News.

