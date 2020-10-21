Randeep Hooda's 'Long Time Dream' Came True On His 'First Outing After Lockdown.' Video Inside

Highlights
Randeep Hooda, in his latest Instagram post, shared that his "long time dream of sighting a leopard in the wild finally came true" on his "first outing" after the nation-wide lockdown. The actor, whose love for wildlife photography is no secret, visited Jhalana Safari Park, Jaipur, and shared a glimpse of his amazing experience on Instagram. In the video, Randeep Hooda can be seen clicking pictures of a pair of leopards. "On my first outing after lockdown, my long time dream of sighting a #leopard in the wild finally came true on my maiden visit to #Jhalana - a leopard trove within the heart of Jaipur," he wrote in his caption.
Randeep Hooda's Instagram feed shows his love for wildlife photography. From tigers to peacocks and Rhinoceros, he has captured many animals in his camera. Check out a few pictures from the actor's album here:
Randeep Hooda, who had a leg surgery back in August, has featured in several critically-acclaimed films like Monsoon Wedding, Highway, Sarbjit and Laal Rang. His filmography includes Darna Zaroori Hai, Risk, Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye, Ru Ba Ru, Love Khichdi, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Heroine, Murder 3, Rang Rasiya, Ungli, Main Aur Charles, Kick, Baaghi 2 and Love Aaj Kal among others.
The actor will next be seen alongside Ileana D'Cruz in Balwinder Singh Janjua's Unfair And Lovely. Earlier, talking about the film, he said in a statement: "I think making people laugh is not easy. I got hooked on to this story from the first narration itself and can't wait to get started on this one."