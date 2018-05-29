Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Poster Introduces Anushka Sharma. Details Awaited

Highlights
- Anushka has a "special appearance" in Sanju
- Details about Anushka's role will be revealed on Wednesday
- The trailer of Sanju releases on May 30
This is how Mr Hirani teased movie buffs: "Can anyone guess who she plays? Will reveal tomorrow at the trailer launch." Anushka is reported to have been cast as a journalist, who asks rather difficult questions to the protagonist. In the poster, Anushka can be seen sporting short, unkempt hair, with the colour of her eyes particularly noticeable.
And here is my dear friend Anushka. It's a special appearance....but she worked on every nuance of the role for days together. Can anyone guess who she plays?....Will reveal tomorrow at the trailer launch. @AnushkaSharma#RanbirKapoor#RajkumarHiraniFilms@VVCFilms@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/NsWXhf3EmZ— Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 29, 2018
Sonam Kapoor also has an extended cameo in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, which is reported to have cast her as Sanjay Dutt's rumoured girlfriend, actress Tina Munim.
A still from #Sanju's crazy romantic love life! #SanjuTrailer out in 5 days on May 30th. #RanbirKapoor@VVCFilms@foxstarhindi@sonamakapoorpic.twitter.com/1ZE0Sa1oo7— Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 25, 2018
Vicky Kaushal, who will play the role of Sanjay Dutt's childhood friend Kumar Gaurav, has also been introduced already.
Meet Vicky Kaushal. Such a refined actor and pure joy to work with him. He plays Sanju's best buddy. #SanjuTrailer out in 2 days on 30th May! #RanbirKapoor@vickykaushal09#RajkumarHiraniFilms@foxstarhindi@VVCFilmspic.twitter.com/979wx8eXks— Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 28, 2018
Paresh Rawal plays the role of Sanjay Dutt's father Sunil Dutt in the movie while Manisha Koirala features as Nargis.
#sanju is a father-son story. Meet the father today - Paresh Rawal. Had fun working with him. #RanbirKapoor@VVCFilms@foxstarhindi@SirPareshRawalpic.twitter.com/GXWYaNBvm3— Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 26, 2018
Sanju releases on June 29.