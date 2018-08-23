Ranbir Kapoor's Midweek House Party With Kareena, Karan Johar And Others

Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar at the party.

How does one get over the mid-week blues? Simple, you throw a party and invite your close friends and family members. At least that's what Ranbir Kapoor did. The 35-year-old actor hosted a party at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday. Ranbir's guest list was restricted to family members and close friends, including Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Aditya Roy Kapur among others. Ranbir's cousin Kareena arrived at the party dressed in a casual white top and blue denims. The actress added a dash of bling to her outfit with hoop earrings and kohl rimmed eyes. However, we missed Kareena's sister Karisma, who frequently joins her as plus one at the parties.

Kareena Kapoor arriving at the party.

Karan Johar at the party.

Ranbir's Brahmastra producer Karan Johar looked suave in a classic black shirt, which he accessorised with a blue scarf. The filmmaker gave his fans a sneak peek into the party through his Instagram stories.

A screenshot of Karan Johar's Instagram story

Ranbir's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and Aarti Shetty were also invited to the party.

Aditya Roy Kapur arriving at the party.

Aarti Shetty was also invited.

Ranbir's Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt was not present at the party. Ranbir often features in headlines for his rumoured relationship with Alia. The duo will reportedly be seen making an appearance together on Karan Johan's talk show Koffee With Karan 6.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor returned from Bulgaria, where he was shooting for Ayan Mukerji's trilogy Brahmastra, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, in which he played the titular role.