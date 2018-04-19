Ranbir Kapoor To Reportedly Launch Dutt Biopic Teaser With Sanjay Dutt During An IPL Match Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani are planning to launch the teaser of Dutt biopic during an IPL match in Mumbai

Share EMAIL PRINT Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of the film New Delhi: Highlights Sanjay Dutt will talk about Ranbir's transformation Rajkumar Hirani will moderate the chat A formal approval from the officials is awaited



The Dutt biopic will show Sanjay Dutt's rise to fame as a star, his drugs phase, his conviction in the 1993 Mumbai Blasts case and his tryst with law. The film went on floors last year in January.



Giving more insight to the launch, the source told



also reports that the biopic's sneak peek will also be attached to Hollywood film Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theatres on April 27. Before the first trailer is launched, the makers of the film are also planning to release a series of short video as a run-up.



The dutt biopic also stars





Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani are planning to launch the teaser of their much-talked about film on Sanjay Dutt during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match next week (April 24) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, reports mid-day . Sanjay Dutt will also be there. The team has proposed to launch the teaser during a pre T-20 show on the channel where IPL matches are aired. "The 30-minute chat will be moderated by Rajkumar Hirani while Ranbir will talk about slipping into the character and the challenges they faced while shooting, Sanjay Dutt will speak about how he was surprised to see Ranbir's transformation ," a source told mid-day The Dutt biopic will show Sanjay Dutt's rise to fame as a star, his drugs phase, his conviction in the 1993 Mumbai Blasts case and his tryst with law. The film went on floors last year in January.Giving more insight to the launch, the source told mid-day , "Rajkumar Hirani will also shed light on how difficult it was to pen an engrossing script, especially since Sanjay's life has been widely covered by the press. The officials at Fox Star have already started a dialogue with the channel for this. The idea is to ensure that the teaser reaches as many people across the country as possible, which explains the launch on the cricket pitch as well." A formal approval from the officials is awaited. mid-day also reports that the biopic's sneak peek will also be attached to Hollywood film, which hits theatres on April 27. Before the first trailer is launched, the makers of the film are also planning to release a series of short video as a run-up.The dutt biopic also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza , Karishma Tanna, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal and is scheduled to hit theatres on June 29. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter