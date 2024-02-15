Ranbir Kapoor, Jeetendra Lead Celeb Roll Call At An Award Show

Ranbir Kapoor, Jeetendra attended an event.

It was a star-studded night on Thursday as some of Bollywood's biggest stars marked their presence at the Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year Awards. From Ranbir Kapoor to Mahesh Manjrekar, it was a full house at the event that took place in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor, who recently won the coveted Best Actor award for his role in Animal at Filmfare this year, was spotted at the event in a black kurta. The actor was also spotted greeting director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar on the red carpet of the event.

In another picture, the Barfi star was pictured holding veteran actor Jeetendra's hand and escorting him inside. The two actors were seen twinning in black.

See some pictures from last night:

Others spotted at the event included Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sana Raees Khan and Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani. See how the two turned up for the night:

Recently Ranbir Kapoor, his wife Alia Bhatt and superstar Shah Rukh Khan featured in an ad together. The collaboration between three of the biggest Bollywood superstars became an instant hit. The comments section of the post was flooded with comments like, "These 3 talented guys in a single frame" and "Yeh teenon chahiye ek film mein." A third read, "Raees X Rockstar X Gangubai." Another one added, "Screaming." Another user wrote, "Raees x Gangubai x Jordan." Another comment read, "Everyone's a gangsta till Shah Rukh Khan enters the room." Inputs from another user, "Favourites in one frame." Another one added, "Not expected but it's totally bangster."

Check out the viral ad here:

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.