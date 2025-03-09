Ranbir Kapoor's Callisthenics Routine For <i>Love & War</i> Is Not For Beginners. Wife Alia Bhatt Agrees

Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for his upcoming film Love & War with full dedication. On Saturday, his fitness trainer, Nam, shared a glimpse of Ranbir's intense workout session on Instagram.

In the picture, the actor is seen performing a front lever pull-up – a calisthenic move that demands significant back and core strength. The image highlights Ranbir's impressive physical prowess as he flawlessly holds the difficult posture.

Captioning the post, the trainer wrote, "Airplane mode on". Take a look:

Last month, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 62nd birthday on the sets of Love & War. Alia shared a lovely picture of the quartet on Instagram.

The side note read, "A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director. Happy Birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too), & lastly many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09, absolutely smashing the box office with Chhaava!!! Chalo abhi party over ... back to shoot."

Love & War marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's second collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. The duo previously worked together in Ranbir's debut film, Saawariya.

Ranbir has also worked with Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju. On the other hand, Ranbir and his wife Alia shared screen space in the 2022 film Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. It will be released in two parts. The first instalment will be released on Diwali 2026, while the second part will be out on Diwali 2027. Ranbir also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park in the lineup.