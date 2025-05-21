Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky KaushaI's Intense Body Transformation For <i>Love & War</i>. New Details Revealed

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film "Love & War" is set for a 2026 release. The film stars renowned actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir expressed excitement about reuniting with Bhansali after 17 years.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next titled Love & War is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Rightfully so, with a stellar cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

The latest updates on the film have been revealed by a close source to News18, regarding the intense body transformation that Ranbir and Vicky underwent for the film.

The source shared, "Ranbir Kapoor has lost 12 kgs while Vicky Kaushal has lost 15 kgs for their characters in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. This extensive physical transformation of both stars is evident enough to light up the screens for the audiences."

Earlier this year, Ranbir expressed how excited he was about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again, at the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI).

Ranbir said, "Love & War is something which is every actor's dream. To work with brilliant actors like Alia and Vicky and to be directed by the master - Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I worked with him 17 years ago. To work with him again, I can say this with so much clarity that I haven't met a human being who works so hard, who understands characters, emotions, music, Indian culture, and Indian value system, as much as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Just to be on his set, is tiring. It is long. The process can be a little daunting but eventually, as an artist, it is so satisfying. He really nurtures art. As actors, it's truly been amazing so far."

Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter had learnt that there might be delays in the release of Love & War which was initially scheduled for a March 2026 release. However, the speculations were later denied. Further updates are awaited.

