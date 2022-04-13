Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Mehendi: After The Kapoors, Mahesh Bhatt And Daughter Pooja Arrive For Festivities

Mahesh Bhatt pictured with daughter Pooja Bhatt.

After the Kapoors, the bride-to-be's family members made their way at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's grand but intimate mehendi ceremony, taking place at Ranbir Kapoor's Pali Hill residence Vastu. Alia's father and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his daughter and actress Pooja Bhatt were pictured arriving at the mehendi venue on Wednesday afternoon. Both father-daughter were dressed in the festive finery - Mahesh Bhatt in a white kurta, Pooja Bhatt in a yellow and pink outfit. Pooja happily waved at the cameras stationed outside the venue, We also got a glimpse of her mehendi. Before the Bhatts, the Kapoors checked into the venue - Kareena with sister Karisma, Neetu Kapoor with daughter Riddhima, granddaughter Samara, and filmmaker Karan Johar arrived solo. Also pictured were Ranbir's cousins Arman and Aadar Jain, sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra and aunt Rima Jain.

Team Brahmastra was represented by the film's producer Karan Johar (and Alia's mentor), and director Ayan Mukerji (Ranbir's best friend).

Sources close to the family confirmed to NDTV that tomorrow is the wedding, which will take place at their flat in Vastu building at 3 pm. This will also be just for close family and friends. The wedding ceremony will be attended by just family members and close friends.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir have been dating for quite a few years and they will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is slated for a September release.