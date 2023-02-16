Rana Naidu Trailer Launch: Rana Daggubati's Dramatic Entry In Red Car, Bat In Hand

Rana Daggubati at Rana Naidu trailer launch. (courtesy: )

Stepping out of a fashionable red car with a bat in his hand? Yes, that's how Rana Daggubati marked his blockbuster entry at the trailer launch of Netflix's upcoming high-octane series, Rana Naidu. The Baahubali actor enacted the opening scenes of the trailer of Rana Naidu amidst cheering from the crowd as he made an appearance. Venkatesh Daggubati, who is also the real-life uncle of Rana, was present at the event. Midway through, Rana and his co-star Venkatesh Daggubati also recreated a scene from the series while mouthing power-packed dialogues like, "Tera signal tere samne khara hain (Your red signal is standing right in front of you)". The series is the official adaptation of the 2013 crime series Ray Donovan in which Rana Daggubati plays the titular role of Rana Naidu accompanied by a stellar cast of Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Gaurav Chopraa, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, and Ashish Vidyarthi. The trailer launch, much like the series itself, took place in Mumbai.

While Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati looked dapper in their grey jackets, Surveen Chawla, who plays Rana's romantic interest in the series, looked lovely in her floral dress. Here are some pictures of the entire cast of Rana Naidu at the trailer launch.

On Tuesday, the makers of the series unveiled the trailer in which Ventakesh and Rana play the role of father and son. The action-packed trailer featured Rana Naidu (Rana Daggubati) in the role of a problem solver for all Bollywood celebs - a "fixer of the stars". The role of Naga Naidu will be played by Venkatesh Daggubati. The trailer also promised some action sequences between Rana and Venkatesh who seemed to be sharing a hostile relationship. Rana Naidu will premiere on Netflix on March 10, 2023.

Watch the trailer of Rana Naidu below:

Rana Daggubati also shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, "He operates in the shadows, but now, a shadow from his past is about to return and shake his world to its core! Watch this action-packed saga unfold in #RanaNaidu on March 10!" Take a peek.

Rana Daggubati, best-known for playing Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series, has been a part of Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films such as The Leader, Naa Ishtam, Department, Krishnam VandeJagadgurum, Arrambam,Baby, Bangalore Naatkal and The Ghazi Attack, to name a few.