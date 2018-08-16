RamYug: Kunal Kohli Announces Next Film Based On Ramayana. Details Here

First look of Ramayana (Courtesy kunalkohli)

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli announced his next film titled, which is the adaptation of epic. In an interview to IANS Kunal Kohli said that there is nothing more "progressive" and "historic" than the. "I think there is nothing more historic, progressive and modern than. We think we are very modern and progressive because of the language we use and see in the films, but the thoughts and your way of life can never be outdated. They will always be modern," IANS quoted Kunal Kohli as saying. Kunal Kohli announced his next film on Twitter with the first look. "my next film. Need your Love, blessings and support," Kunal tweeted. The 47-year-old director is yet to reveal the cast of the film.

has been written by Kamlesh Panday, who has been screenwriter for films likeand. Kamlesh Panday said that writing the film was a major "challenge." "I have always been waiting and wanting to write (a story around). Writing this story is a challenge because everyone knows the story and the characters. In our country, history wasn't recorded at the time and people still think it is mythology and not true, but it is our history," IANS quoted Mr Panday as saying. Kunal Kohli's is well known for films likeand. Kunal Kohli's last filmfeaturing Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor released in 2012. He also directedin which he played the lead role opposite Jennifer Winget. However, the film never saw the light of the day.(With IANS inputs)