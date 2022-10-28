'This Too Shall Pass': Kunal Kamra Trolls Babar Azam After Pakistan's Second Defeat In T20 World Cup

The Babar Azam-led Pak team has been heavily criticised after two consecutive defeats.

In the current T20 world cup, the Pakistani men's cricket team has suffered two consecutive losses. One was in a closely-fought game against their traditional opponent India, and the other - the more humiliating one - came on Thursday against Zimbabwe, which is not considered a strong team in the world of cricket. The result of the second match has been widely categorised as the biggest upset of the tournament so far. Numerous critical comments against "Men in Green" have been made in response to these losses on social media.

Kunal Kamra, an Indian comedian and YouTuber, poked fun at Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam by tweeting about his weak performance, which is strikingly similar to what Babar Azam posted about Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in July of this year.

"Dear Babar Azam, this too shall pass," wrote Kunal Kamra and added emojis depicting hysterical laughter. This was in response to Babar's tweet in July in which he had used the photo of Virat Kohli and said, "This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli"

Dear Babar Azam this too shall pass 😂😂😂 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 27, 2022

Meanwhile, multiple former cricketers are blaming the cricketers and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Ramiz Raja, for the team's disappointing show in Australia.

Mohammed Amir, one of the finest pacers to have played for Pakistan, has asked for Raja to quit as the PCB chairman following the team's embarrassing performance against minnows Zimbabwe.

Legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment after Pakistan's defeats.

"I don't know why is it so hard for you guys to understand. I have said this before, and I am saying it again that with our top and middle-order, we can achieve big success. We can't win consistently. Pakistan have a bad captain. Pakistan are out of the World Cup. Nawaz has bowled the last over in the three games we have lost," Akhtar said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.