Ramsay Brothers' Shyam Ramsay, Known For Cult Horror Films, Dies At 67

A file photo of Shyam Ramsay. (Image courtesy: shyam.ramsay)

Highlights Ramsay Brothers made Ek Nanhi Munni Si Ladki, starring Prithviraj Kapoor Shyam Ramsay's last few films were Ghutan, Bachao and Neighbours Shyam Ramsay died due to pneumonia

Shyam Ramsay, one of the seven Ramsay Brothers known for cult horror films such as Puraani Haveli and Tahkhaana, died in a hospital here on Wednesday, his family said. He was 67. Shyam Ramsay died of pneumonia on Wednesday morning at a city-based hospital. "He was hospitalised two-three days ago as he was not feeling well. He passed away in the hospital due to pneumonia at around 5 am today," a relative told PTI.

The origins of the horror empire set up by the band of brothers can be traced back to a modest radio shop in Karachi in undivided India. The shop's proprietor, Fatehchand U Ramsinghani, had relocated to Mumbai after the Partition and decided to get into the business of film production. It was Ramsinghani who adopted the last name Ramsay and went on to make films such as Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh (1954) and Rustom Sohrab (1963), which featured screen icons Prithviraj Kapoor and Suraiya.

The films worked like magic on the box office and Ramsinghani pulled all seven of his sons - Kumar, Tulsi, Shyam, Keshu, Kiran, Ganguly and Arjun - one-by-one into filmmaking and the Ramsay Brothers were born. But they suffered losses when Ek Nanhi Munni Si Ladki (1970), starring Prithviraj Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha bombed at the ticket window.

According to Amborish Roychoudhury's book In A Cult of Their Own: Bollywood Beyond Box Office, Tulsi and Shyam Ramsay watched the film in a theatre with the audience and realised the people reacted most strongly to a particular scene. In the scene, Prithviraj Kapoor's character, wearing a mask and a grotesque costume, enters a museum to steal something.

"The Ramsays realised that many people actually came in to watch that particular scene and left. It was then that the truth finally dawned on them. The audience loved to be terrified. It was horror that gave them a high more than anything else," Mr Roychoudhury wrote in the book.

The duo then convinced their father to start making horror films. Fatehchand U Ramsay was disillusioned with the movie business and wanted nothing to do with filmmaking but they were successful in getting him on board. The brothers now wanted to make a film all by themselves, including distribution, which led them to Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche.

The 1972 horror film became a great starting point for both brothers and the Indian horror film industry. The filmmaking departments were also split among the brothers - Kumar wrote the script, Kiran was in charge of sound, Ganguly manned the camera, Keshu assisted on cinematography, while doubling up as the production guy, while Arjun handled post-production and editing. Tulsi and Shyam were to direct the film, says the book.

"Their mother and wives cooked food for the cast and crew, while also handling make-up. It was the perfect family model of filmmaking, and they made it work successfully for many years to come," Mr Roychoudhury wrote in the book.

The Ramsay Brothers became synonymous with the genre and went on to make a string of B-grade films in the decade of 1970s and 1980s, featuring zombies, vampires, werewolves, reanimated corpses and snowmen.

The films were widely popular for their unique mix of horror and erotica. Shyam Ramsay, who was considered the brain behind the group, directed films such as Darwaza, Purana Mandir and Veerana.

Towards the end of '80s, he started focusing on television programming with the advent of private channels. Shyam Ramsay made the country's first horror series The Zee Horror Show, that went on to become a hit. He also did some episodes for Saturday Suspense, X Zone and Nagin. Shyam Ramsay returned to the big screen in 2000 when he started the production on Dhund: The Fog, which released three years later. He also made Ghutan (2007), a comedy horror film, Bachao (2010) and Neighbours (2014) was hit latest release.

Shyam Ramsay is survived by two daughters Sasha and Namrata.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.