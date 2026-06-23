Ram Kapoor Dismisses Fallout Rumours With Ektaa Kapoor: "<i>Pichle Saal Bahut</i> Speculation <i>Hui Hai</i>"

Ram Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor recently put to rest all rumours about their alleged fallout. The two were said to be at odds after Ram Kapoor's comment on intimate scenes in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, but they were seen hugging it out at the launch of the upcoming reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.

What's Happening

Ram Kapoor was introduced as one of the contestants on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa and addressed the ongoing speculation about a cold war between Ektaa Kapoor and himself.

He said, "Pichle saal mein bahut charcha hui hai, bahut speculation hui hai ki Ektaa aur mere beech kya hua, right? (Over the past year, there has been a lot of discussion and a lot of speculation about what happened between Ektaa and me, right?)"

He added that the murmurs continued to grow "without anyone knowing anything for sure."

"One thing everybody knows for sure, one fact: in 15 years, every time Ektaa and we have worked together we have created magic," Ram Kapoor added.

When Riteish Deshmukh asked Ram if he was ready to enter Lock Upp, Ektaa Kapoor joked, "Main bahut time se bhejne ke liye taiyar hoon, ispe hathkadi main lagaungi (I've been ready to send him to jail for a long time. I'll be the one putting the handcuffs on him)."

The Controversy

The tussle between Ram Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor could be traced back when Ektaa Kapoor shared a cryptic post after the actor spoke about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain controversy in an interview.

Ram Kapoor claimed he had reservations about an on-screen kiss with Sakshi Tanwar while Ektaa Kapoor gave a go ahead during his conversation with Siddharth Kannan.

"Mera kaam as an actor is to do my job. I don't owe an explanation to anybody... Mera kaam hai script ko follow karo... Main kaise bol sakta hu ki ye main nahi kar sakta, tab main actor nahi hu...so I did nothing wrong (As an actor, I had to follow the script. I couldn't say "No" to something. So, I didn't do anything wrong)", Ram Kapoor said in his defence.

In response, Ektaa Kapoor wrote on her Instagram Story, "Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up! False information and skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk'...... but there is dignity in silence."

Lock Upp season 2 created by Ektaa Kapoor and backed by Balaji Telefilms will premiere on June 27, 2026.

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