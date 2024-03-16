Viral: Ram Charan In A BTS Pic From Game Changer Sets

Ram Charan pictured on the set. (courtesy: vamsicharanist)

Ram Charan, who is undoubtedly one of the top celebrated actors in the film industry is currently shooting the final part of his upcoming film Game Changer, in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. A picture of the actor from the set of this political action thriller is doing the rounds on social media. Ram Charan's fan page, on Friday, shared the image on X with a caption that read, "Em Tejassu Bidda (loosely translates to 'Terrific) (sic)." In the picture, the 'RRR' actor can be seen sporting a completely clean-shaven look, all dressed in formal attire.

The upcoming film Game Changer, has already built excitement as Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS Officer who rises to become Chief Minister. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, the action-packed thriller also stars Kiara Advani.

The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Ram Charan is also gearing up for his next big project, RC16, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar. Touted to be a pan-Indian project, the film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers, with Venkata Satish Kilaru producing it under the banner of Vriddhi Cinema.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)