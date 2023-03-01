Ram Charan Was Described As 'Brad Pitt Of India' On US TV. His Reaction

Ram Charan shared this image. (courtesy: alwaysamcharan)

Ram Charan, who is currently in Los Angeles, has actively been interacting with the media there. During his appearance on American news network, KTLA Entertainment. Ram Charan was referred to as the "Brad Pitt of India" by the host. Introducing the RRR star, he said, "He has been referred to as the Brad Pitt of India." When asked, "Do you like that designation?" the actor said, "I mean, I like Brad Pitt for sure." About Ram Charan's LA trip - the actor is there for work. He recently attended the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. The actor will also be attending the Oscars this month, where RRR song Naatu Naatu will be performed live and is also nominated in the Best Original Song category.

Check out the viral video here:

On Wednesday morning, Ram Charan shared pictures from his Los Angeles diaries and he wrote: "Soaking in the LA vibe. Thank you KTLA entertainment for having me. RRR back in theatres all across the United States starting March 3, catch us on the big screen once again."

Over the weekend, Ram Charan accompanied RRR director SS Rajamouli to the stage at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, where the film won Best International Film and 3 other big awards. Ram Charan also presented an award at the ceremony. "Honoured to be representing Indian Cinema at the Hollywood critics awards along with SS Rajamouli and MM Keravani garu. I'm proud of the recognition we received as team RRR tonight. Thank you for having me as a presenter and Angela Bassett, I'm looking forward to my selfie with you soon," he wrote.

The actor also made an appearance on Good Morning America.

Ram Charan has had a stellar year professionally. Earlier this year, he attended the Golden Globe Awards along with co-star Jr NTR and RRR director SS Rajamouli, where their film was nominated in the Best Foreign Language category, which was won by Argentina,1985. At the 80th Golden Globe Awards, RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song. The film also won big at this year's Critics Choice Awards. On the personal front, Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela are expecting their first child.