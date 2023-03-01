When In Los Angeles, Be Like Ram Charan - See What He Posted

Ram Charan shared this image. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Superstar Ram Charan is making headlines for each of his appearances and interviews in the USA. The actor is in Los Angeles ahead of the 95th Academy Awards that is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The actor's song Naatu Naatu from RRR – in which he stars alongside Jr NTR – has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars, this year. Lucky for us, Ram Charan has been sharing regular updates about his LA tour on Instagram. The latest snippet comes in the form of two stunning images in which he is seen dressed in a brown and white ensemble. While the first image features him alone, the second photo has Ram Charan posing with members of the media.

In the caption, Ram Charan kept it simple and said: “Soaking in the LA vibe!” He also thanked KTLA Entertainment, a news and media website in LA for hosting him. That's not all. Ram Charan also shared a happy development with RRR fans and said: “RRR back in theatres all across the United States starting March 3, catch us on the big screen once again.”

Last week, RRR and Ram Charan won hearts at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards (HCA). At the event, Ram Charan also presented an award with Ms Marvel actor Anjali Bhimani, who confessed to being a Ram Charan fan on-stage. Addressing the fact that the host had difficulty pronouncing Anjali's name, the actress said: "Honestly, if I am standing next to him, she can call me anything. I don't care, I have won already cause I am standing next to Ram." Read all about the interaction here.

That's not all. RRR made history by winning the Best International Film award at the HCA. Following the win, Ram Charan even joined director SS Rajamouli on stage. The actor said: "I didn't expect to come up (on stage, because I was told by my director to accompany him. So, thank you so much for giving us all this love, it's just a great response, so we're going to come back with better films and entertain you all. Thank you so much, thank you HCA."

In addition to the award for Best International Film, RRR also won Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song for the Naatu Naatu. Previously, Naatu Naatu also clinched the award for Best Song at the Golden Globe Awards last month.

Following the event, Ram Charan shared images of some special moments and wrote: "Honoured to be representing Indian Cinema at the Hollywood critics awards along with SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani garu. I'm proud of the recognition we received as team RRR tonight. Thank you for having me as a presenter and Angela Bassett, I'm looking forward to my selfie with you soon. RRR HCA Critics 2023."

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.