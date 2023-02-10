When Ram Charan Met Anand Mahindra In Hyderabad

Ram Charan with Anand Mahindra (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

RRR star Ram Charan met industrialist Anand Mahindra at the launch of Mahindra Group's Gen3 Formula E race car in Hyderabad. The actor shared a set of photos from the event, where he can be seen posing with Anand Mahindra and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao. The Mahindra car will feature in the all-electric Formula E Motor Championship which is being organised for the first time in India in Hyderabad this weekend. In the caption, Ram Charan wrote, “It was wonderful meeting Anand Mahindra Ji and CP Gurnani Ji (who is the MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra) at Mahindra Racing Formula E. Wishing them great success at the Formula E racing! Thank you KT Rama Rao Garu and the Government of Telangana for truly putting Hyderabad on global map by bringing such amazing initiatives to our city. #CheerForTeamMahindra.”

Ram Charan, who has been in the headlines for the success of his film RRR, recently wished his wife Upasana Konidela's grandfather and the founding member of the Apollo Hospitals, Prathap C Reddy, on his 90th birthday. Ram Charan posted a family photo, featuring Upasana and her grandparents. He wrote, “Happy 90th birthday to our beloved Thatha. Visionary and inspiring Founder Chairman of the Apollo Hospitals group, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy! We celebrate your legacy with immense gratitude for all that you have done for us. You have touched so many lives with your warmth, wisdom and generosity. Wishing you good health and many more years of leadership and innovation!”

On the work front, Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starred Naatu Naatu from RRRhas been garnering praise worldwide. It has been nominated in the Best Music (Original Song) category for the Oscars 2023. The song has also won big at this year's Golden Globe.

Ram Charan's RRR is a period drama set in India during the 1920s. It shows the inspiring story of two of India`s freedom fighters - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles.