Ram Charan On German Embassy's Naatu Naatu Performance: 'Brilliant Moves'

German Embassy Staff in a still from the video. (courtesy: AmbAckermann)

There is hardly anyone around the globe who hasn't been influenced by the Naatu Naatu fever. Such is the craze of the Oscar-winning track from SS Rajamouli's 2022 film RRR. Recently, the German Embassy staff danced their hearts out to the hit song on the streets of Old Delhi. After Korean Embassy members, the German Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann, and other staff of the embassy mesmerised everyone with their performance to Naatu Naatu in the Chandni Chowk area of Delhi. Even Ram Charan, who is among the lead actors in RRR, loved their “brilliant moves.” Resharing the video of the German Embassy members dancing on the streets in broad daylight, Ram Charan wrote: “These are some brilliant moves! Danke [Thank you in German] for all the love.”

The original tweet shared by Dr Philipp Ackermann alongside the dance video read, “Germans can't dance? Me and my Indo-German team celebrated Naatu Naatu's victory at the Oscars in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun! Thanks, Korean Embassy India for inspiring us. Congratulations and welcome back Ram Charan and RRR team!” Dr Philipp Ackermann also challenged other embassies in India for the Naatu Naatu challenge: “#embassychallange is open. Who's next?”

The video features amazing shots of Old Delhi, from its lip-smacking street food to daily hustle. The next frame shows Dr Philipp Ackerman receiving a baton with the South Korean flag and the words “Naatu Naatu” printed on it.

These are some brilliant moves!!!

Danke for all the love ❤️@AmbAckermannhttps://t.co/QVbX81HRXI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 22, 2023

Last month, the South Korean Embassy started the Naatu Naatu trend with a power-packed performance. The Korean Ambassador, Chang Jae-bok, grooved along with other embassy staff to the track. Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!” read the tweet.

Do you know Naatu?



We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC — Korean Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023

Naatu Naatu has been directed and composed by MM Keeravaani. It has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who also performed live at the Oscars. Prem Rakshith has choreographed the song and Chandrabose has penned the lyrics.