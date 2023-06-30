Ram Charan And Upasana's Baby Naming Ceremony Prep - See Pics Inside

Ram Charan and Upasana with family. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Superstar Ram Charan and wife Upasana, who welcomed their first child, a daughter, on June 20 in Hyderabad, are hosting the baby's naming ceremony in Hyderabad today. On her Instagram stories, new mom Upasana shared glimpses from the preparation of the festivities on Friday. Upasana shared a picture of the decor and she wrote, "BTS our darling daughters naming ceremony." Sharing another shot, Upasana wrote "Loading." Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been married since 2012. See the pictures posted by Upasana here:

Screenshot of Upasana's Instagram story.

After bringing the baby home last week, Upasana posted a happy picture with husband Ram Charan, their daughter and their pet Rhyme. She captioned it, "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings." This is the post we are referring to:

Meanwhile, after the birth of his granddaughter, megastar Chiranjeevi wrote this "Welcome little mega princess. You have spread cheer among the mega family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents Ram Charan and Upasana and us grandparents, Happy and proud."

For their babymoon, Upasana and Ram Charan went to Los Angeles. Upasana captioned the post: "Amidst all the hustle, Mr C's time out for us. Sneak Peek baby moon. Happy Holi. Thank you for taking me and watching. Ticking it off my bucket list." In Los Angeles, the couple attended the Oscars and the Golden Globes, where RRR song Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song.

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday earlier this year.