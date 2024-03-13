Rakul Preet Singh Recalls Husband Jackky's First Meeting With Her Dad: 'My Food Got Stuck In My Throat'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh married her longtime boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani last month in an intimate ceremony in Goa in the presence of her friends and family. In an interview with DNA, Rakul Preet recalled how her father, who served as an Indian Army officer, grilled her husband Jackky, when they first met in 2021. When asked if Jackky was nervous when he met his then-girlfriend's father, Rakul Preet Singh said, “I think I was the most worried. I prepped my dad and told him ‘He is coming and meeting you for the first time. Do not make it very awkward. He is not army.' But then fathers being fathers... ask the question straight up. But Jackky was prepared.”

She added, "He had come to Delhi for my mom's birthday. I had prepped my dad saying don't make it awkward because we had just started dating. I told him ‘You just see the boy'. I told Jackky not to worry because he won't ask anything. Then we were having lunch and my dad asked him what his plan was. He started with plans for his next release Mission Raniganj. My dad just said, ‘Work and all is good but what is your plan with my daughter'. My food got stuck in my throat.”

The Doctor G actress said, it was Jackky's answer to the above that won her dad over. He said, "whenever she is ready."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani married in two weddings – an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony – in Goa in February. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared dreamy pictures from their Goa wedding on Instagram last week. They captioned the post, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." Take a look:

On the work front, Rakul has impressed audiences with her performances in films like De De Pyaar De,Thank God, and Doctor G. Jackky, on the other hand, appeared in films such as Youngistaan, Mitron and Welcome To Karachi.