Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Ace Tiger Shroff's Dance Challenge: 'Had Fun'

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who got married recently in an intimate ceremony in Goa, treated their fans and followers on Instagram to a super fun dance reel on Monday. In the video, posted by Rakul Preet, the newlyweds, twinning in black, can be seen shaking their legs to the song Mast Malang Jhoom from Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. For the unversed, Tiger Shroff started the #GoMastMalangJhoom challenge a few days back, where he asked his fans and friends to dance to the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan song Mast Malang Jhoom. ICYDK, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Jackky Bhagnani.

Tiger Shroff shared his rendition of the video last week he nominated Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. He wrote, "You guys grooving to this hook yet? Bade it's your turn now. Akshay Kumar and inviting all my yaars Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani and my Tigerian army to Jhoom to these beats." Rakul Preet Singh commented on the post, "Woahhhhh! Challenge accepted! Matching your dancing skills is gonna be tough but..." See Tiger Shroff's post below:

Sharing their version of the dance, Rakul and Jackky nominated Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana , Bhumi Pednekar and others. The caption alongside the video read, "Thankyou sooooo much @tigerjackieshroff for tagging us !! @jackkybhagnani and I Had fun matching up to mast malang steps. Come up guys show ur version of #mastmalangjhoom."

Now see how Rakul and Jackky aced the challenge:

Before Rakul-Jackky, Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar danced to the song with his partner in crime cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Challenge accepted Chote Tiger Shroff. Thanks to my brother Shikhar Dhawan for joining in. Now it's over to the ladies (Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F)." In the comments section of the post, Alaya F commented, "Nobody can be as cool as you Akshay Kumar sir! But challenge accepted." The film's producer Jackky Bhagnani commented, "Mast Malang." Tiger Shroff commented, "This is..." and dropped fire emoji.

Check out Akshay Kumar's post here:

Besides Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F.