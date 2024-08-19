Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Remembers Him - "Hope You Stay Happy"

On Raksha Bandhan, Shweta Singh Kirti dedicated a wholesome post on Instagram to her late brother and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. To mark the occasion, Shweta treated her fans to a throwback video of Sushant speaking about his desire to excel as both an actor and a human being. Alongside the video, Shweta wrote a moving caption. It read, "Happy Raksha Bandhan to my lovely brother. Hope you always stay happy and protected in higher realms in the company of Gods.” This is the post we are talking about:

On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary last year, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered him with a throwback picture. She posted a picture of the late actor with his family and she wrote: "Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai... Always remain happy wherever you are (I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) we love you infinity to the power infinity. At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. I am so proud of you my baby and always will be. #sushantday #sushantmoon." Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 in 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 2020 at his Mumbai home. After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography includes Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara, a Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars.